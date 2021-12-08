S. Jayamohan reappointed as chairman of Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation

Kollam

08 December 2021 19:53 IST

During his tenure in the last five years, the KSCDC twice received the award for launching the highest number of value-added products

S. Jayamohan was reappointed as chairman of the Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) on Wednesday.

During his tenure in the last five years, the KSCDC had twice received the award for launching the highest number of value-added products. For the first time in history, 30 factories under the corporation were renovated and 6,000 new workers inducted.

The KSCDC had also recently introduced both literacy and equivalency courses for its labourers in association with the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority (KSLMA).

A resident of Nettayam, Mr. Jayamohan has previously served as Kollam district panchayat president and Punalur Karshika Grama Vikasana Bank president. He is currently the State vice president and Kollam district secretary of CITU.