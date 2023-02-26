Rythu Bharosa Kendras a big success, says A.P. Agriculture Minister

February 26, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK) or farmer facilitation centres established by the Andhra Pradesh government have successfully executed the seed-to-sale concept by serving as a hassle-free, one-stop solution for the requirements of farmers, Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Agriculture Minister, Andhra Pradesh, said here on Sunday.

Mr. Reddy, who is leading a delegation from his State at the VAIGA 2023 expo here, was inaugurating a seminar on ‘Agricultural Finance and Entrepreneurship.’

10,778 RBKs in A.P.

The Andhra Pradesh government has established around 10,778 RBKs for assisting farmers in key areas, he said. The services they offer range from supply of farm inputs such as seed and fertilisers to quality tests, extension, procurement of produce and delivery of government welfare schemes. They also arrange community hiring centres for farm machinery and supplies and offer services in the animal husbandry and aquaculture sectors in addition to providing banking services, he said.

‘’All inputs and services for the agriculture and allied sectors are delivered through RBKs in Andhra Pradesh. The farmer need not go out of his village for inputs and services or for marketing his farm produce,’‘ Mr. Reddy said.

Farm advisory boards

To provide banking services in the farm sector, 9,277 banking correspondents have been integrated with the RBKs. The Andhra Pradesh government has also created agricultural advisory boards at the village, constituency, district and State level, Mr. Reddy explained.

Kerala Agriculture Minister P. Prasad presided over the function. S. Harisankar, former MD and CEO, Punjab and Sindh Bank, chaired the session.