Ryots in distress as Malabar parakeets feast on cardamom 

A study report by Cardamom Research Station, under the Kerala Agriculture University (KAU) at Pampadumpara, found that Malabar parakeets were behind the destruction of crops at cardamom plantations in Nedumkandam in Idukki.

Cardamom farmers at Pampadumpara, Mannakkudy, Kamakshivilasam, Valiyathovala, and Mavadi had suffered huge crop losses in attacks by a group of Malabar parakeets.

Based on the farmers’ demand, M. Murugan, Professor and Head, Cardamom Research Station, KAU Pampadumpara, instructed a group to inspect the area and study the issue. Nafeesa M., entomologist and nodal officer, KAU Pampadumpara, and Anandhu Raj, Nedumkandam agricultural officer, led the team that inspected cardamom farms and interacted with farmers.

Farmers feared it was an attack by migratory parrot groups, said officials. “The team tried to observe the nature of the damage and the bird species involved. Ms. Nafeesa had suspected that Malabar parakeet could have inflicted the damage. For confirmation, the birds’ photographs were sent to K.D. Prathapan, entomologist, KAU Vellayani, and Kalesh Sadasivan. They identified the birds as Malabar parakeets,” said officials.

Officials said that, according to the primary information collected from farmers, the birds could have affected nearly 200 acres of cardamom. “A camera trap was fixed in a cardamom farm that had come under heavy attack,” said an official.

Mr. Raj said three wards under the Nedumkandam panchayat were mainly affected by the bird attacks. “The birds collected seeds from the cardamom beans. Such attacks might badly affect cardamom farmers in future. The Agriculture department has recommended that the KAU Pampadumpara conduct a detailed study,” he said.

Ms. Naseefa said that a study will be held to find the reason for the attacks and ways to prevent them.

Thelliyil Johnson, a farmer in Valiyathovala, near Nedumkandam, said that the attacks destroyed a major part of his farm. “I tried playing drums, bursting crackers, and playing sounds through loudspeakers to keep the birds away. Nothing worked. I then used smoke, which helped somewhat,” said Mr. Johnson. According to Mr. Sadasivan, Malabar parakeets are not migratory birds, but endemic ones. “Normally, these birds camp on the canopy of big trees and are not usually spotted on ground. It is suspected that they are trying out cardamom as a new food option,” he said.

