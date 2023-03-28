Russian woman, allegedly tortured by partner, flies back home

March 28, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Russian woman who was allegedly tortured by her partner at Koorachundu, Kozhikode, has flown back to her homeland. She left the Calicut International Airport at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, transiting at Dubai, and then on to Moscow, with her parents purchasing her tickets. She hails from Altai region in Siberia.

The woman was discharged from the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital on Monday and was shifted to the Government Mahila Mandiram in the city based on the instructions of the Kerala Women’s Commission.

According to the police, she had been living with her boyfriend Aakhil for almost a month. They had travelled together from Qatar and had visited Nepal. The couple had regular altercations and she allegedly took the drastic step of jumping from the first floor of a building a week ago, resulting in her hospitalisation. She alleged that Aakhil had subjected her to constant harassment, physical and mental abuse. She was reportedly beaten with a wire and almost had her passport torn.

The incident led to the arrest of the youth, a resident of Koorachundu, whom the woman had met in Qatar through social media. She also gave a statement, including Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, before a magistrate.

Ratheesh Nair, honorary consul of Russia in Kerala, said the woman was too traumatised and wanted to return home at the earliest. “The accused had damaged her internal passport, but her international passport was intact,” he said. Mr. Nair had also arranged a translator for the police to record her statement.