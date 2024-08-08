Russian warships call at Kochi port

Russian Naval Ships Varyag and Marshal Shaposhnikov are on a goodwill visit to the city between August 6 and 9.

The ships were accorded a warm welcome by the Indian Navy. Captain 1st Rank Anatoly Velichko, Flag Officer onboard the Russian fleet, along with commanding officers of both warships called on Rear Admiral Upal Kundu, Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command, on August 6.

During the visit, professional interactions, cross deck visits, social engagements, and friendly sports fixtures are scheduled between the two sides, said a defence press release. The visit of Russian Naval ships underscores the strong maritime cooperation and partnership between the two navies, said the release.