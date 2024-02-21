ADVERTISEMENT

Russian tourist drowns in Varkala

February 21, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A tourist from Russia allegedly drowned in the waters of the Arabian Sea at Vettakada beach in Edava near Varkala on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Anzhilika (52) of Russia. According to police, . Anzhilika had been staying at a private resort here for some time. In the morning, Anzhilika was caught by strong currents while taking a bath in the sea along with a friend, as per local reports. 

Though the local fishermen and surfers at the beach brought her ashore and took her to the nearest hospital at Varakala, her life could not be saved, said the police. The body was shifted to the mortuary of Medical College Hospital, Parippally. The post-mortem of the body will be performed after the relatives of the deceased reached here. The Russian Embassy in India was informed about the death, said the police.  

