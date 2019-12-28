Russian Navy delegation visits INA

A delegation of the Russian Federation Navy (RuFN) led by Rear Admiral Aleksander Vadimovich Schetbitsky, head of their Marine Education and Scientific Centre, visited the Indian Naval Academy from December 22 to 26.

According to a press release, during the visit, the delegation called on Vice Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Commandant of the INA. Members of the delegation interacted with the staff, visited various training facilities and were acquainted with the training philosophy and processes at the academy. The delegation left on Thursday, the release added. Previous interactions by Russian Navy with the INA include the participation of the Russian Navy in the 10th edition of the Admiral’s Cup Regatta early this month.