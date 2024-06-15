GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Russian National Day celebrated in Thiruvananthapuram

Published - June 15, 2024 07:44 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, Syro-Malankara Catholic Church head Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Catholicos, Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Thiruvananthapuram Metropolitan Gabriel Mar Gregorios, and former Union Minister O. Rajagopal cutting a cake during the Russian National Day celebration in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday

The Honorary Consulate of Russia and Russian House jointly celebrated Russia’s National Day on Friday.

The celebration was jointly inaugurated by Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, Syro-Malankara Catholic Church head Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Catholicos, Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Thiruvananthapuram Metropolitan Gabriel Mar Gregorios, and former Union Minister O. Rajagopal by cutting a cake.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajesh traced the origins of the strong bilateral ties between India and Russia. Emphasising the cooperation among the countries in the fields of space research and nuclear energy, the Minister pointed out that the Kudankulam nuclear power plant, established with Russian technical assistance, had been playing a significant role in the development of south Indian States.

Ratheesh C. Nair, Honorary Consul of Russia and Director of Russian House, presided over the function. Noted Russian singer Olga Varvus later led a musical evening.

