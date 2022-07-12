Russian major to associate with MGU

In a significant development, the Russia-based TEPOFOL Limited, manufacturers of polythelene foam, has expressed willingness to collaborate with Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Kottayam, on advanced technologies in polymer foam processing.

Addressing an international seminar held online on Tuesday Ter Zakrayane, managing director of the company, showed strong interest in associating with the varsity.

Speaking on the occasion, MGU Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas said the varsity had also ensured association of Daniel Vadas of the Budapest University of Technology in developing advanced polymeric foam materials utilising super critical carbon dioxide as a foaming agent.

The technology, according to Mr. Thomas, could be a breakthrough development for Indian foam manufacturing companies in replacing the utilisation of petroleum gas and serves as an environment-friendly approach.