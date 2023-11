November 19, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Russian House (Russian Cultural Centre) is conducting free online classes in Russian language. The classes, organised in collaboration with the language department of the St. Petersburg University, will be specially held for school and college students. Fifteen students from each district will be admitted for the online course. Teachers of the St Petersburg University will be leading the sessions. For more details, call 9847424024 or email to ruscultvm@gmail.com.