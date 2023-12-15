GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Russian Geographical Society opens Indian centre in Thiruvananthapuram

Aswathy Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi inaugurates the Russian Geographical Society here

December 15, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Russian Geographical Society has opened its Indian centre at the Russian House here.

Svetlana Vorabieva, director (International department) of the society, said the new centre is the fourth one operating outside Russia. The other centres are in France, Moldova and Serbia.

The Russian Geographical Society was founded through an order of the Emperor Nicholas I in 1845.

Over the years, it has been led by representatives of the Russian Imperial House, scientists and statesmen. It is one of the oldest geographical societies in the world and brings together specialists in the field of geography and related sciences, as well as enthusiastic travellers and ecologists.

Aswathy Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi inaugurated the centre. Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman G. Madhavan Nair, Malankara Syrian Orthodox Church Metropolitan Gabriel Mar Gregorios, Honorary Consul of Russia Ratheesh C. Nair, the society’s Indian centre director Sandhya J. Nair and Russian House deputy director Kavitha Nair also spoke.

