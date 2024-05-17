Russian citizen arrested for criminal trespass into Vallarpadam ICTT premises

The Mulavukad police have arrested and remanded in judicial custody a Russian citizen on charge of trespassing into the Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) premises under suspicious circumstances on May 14.

The arrested is Ilia Ekimov, 26, of Kurgan region in Russia. The police said he did not have passport or any other valid travel documents. Neither could he give any logical reason for the alleged trespass. He was arrested on a petition lodged by the Deputy Chief Security Officer of ICTT.

According to the first information report, the accused was staying in the country illegally and had scaled the compound wall to enter the ICTT premises without authorisation. He was booked under Section 447 (criminal trespass) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant Sections of the Foreigners Act and the Passports Act.