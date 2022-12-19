Russian artiste captivates audience by crafting magic in glass

December 19, 2022 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Rare display of glassblowing art in State capital

The Hindu Bureau

Yuri Lenshin leading a session on glassblowing art at the Russian House, Thiruvananthapuram, on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Yuri Lenshin thrilled spectators on Monday as he created elegant-looking objects from glass in a rare display of glassblowing art in the State capital.

The Russian glassblower from the Kaliningrad province held an exhibition of his works and a masterclass for children at the Russian House in Thiruvananthapuram.

A veteran of the art, Mr. Lenshin has been a glassblower for nearly 55 years. He has held exhibitions in 40 countries, the Russian House said on Monday.

On Wednesday, Mr. Lenshin will lead a training session at the Crafts Village, Vellar. An exhibition is also in planned on the occasion, Kavitha Nair, Deputy Director, Russian House said.

Yuri Lenshin arranges his creations at an exhibition organised at the Russian House, Thiruvananthapuram, on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Mr. Lenshin’s exhibition was organised in Thiruvananthapuram by the Russian House as part of the celebrations marking the 75th year of diplomatic ties between India and Russia.

