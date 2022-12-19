Russian artiste captivates audience by crafting magic in glass

December 19, 2022 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Yuri Lenshin thrilled spectators on Monday as he created elegant-looking objects from glass in a rare display of glassblowing art in the State capital.

The Russian glassblower from the Kaliningrad province held an exhibition of his works and a masterclass for children at the Russian House in Thiruvananthapuram.

A veteran of the art, Mr. Lenshin has been a glassblower for nearly 55 years. He has held exhibitions in 40 countries, the Russian House said on Monday.

On Wednesday, Mr. Lenshin will lead a training session at the Crafts Village, Vellar. An exhibition is also in planned on the occasion, Kavitha Nair, Deputy Director, Russian House said.

Mr. Lenshin’s exhibition was organised in Thiruvananthapuram by the Russian House as part of the celebrations marking the 75th year of diplomatic ties between India and Russia.