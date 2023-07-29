Russia to launch e-visa for Indians from August 1

July 29, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Russia will launch electronic visa for Indian passport holders from August 1. A release issued here by Honorary Consulate of the Russian Federation, Thiruvananthapuram, here, on Saturday, said citizens from 52 countries including India will benefit from this decision. The Ministry of Public Security of Russia has established the e-visa system to “simplify visa applications”, as mentioned on the official website of the e-visas.

The visa will allow an individual to enter the Russian Federation on a guest, business, or tourist visit as well as to participate in scientific, cultural, socio-political, economic, and sports events. The validity period of a single electronic visa is 60 days from the date of its registration with the permitted period of stay of a foreign citizen in the Russian Federation not exceeding 16 days from the date of entry into the territory of the Russian Federation.

Also, an application for a single electronic visa must be submitted not later than 4 calendar days before the expected date of entry into the Russian Federation. This move comes in the wake of enhancing bilateral ties and promoting tourism between the two nations. The new decision is expected to help increase tourism flow from India to Russia.

