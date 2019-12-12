Russia takes the lead in Admiral’s Cup

Russia took the lead in Group B races, followed by the United Kingdom and Israel, on day two of the 10th edition of the Admiral’s Cup Sailing Regatta - 2019 at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) here.

On the second day, three races were held in Group B. Cadet Gorkunov Peter from Russia led the race, followed by Midshipman Annabel Charlotte Vose from the UK and Midshipman Ido Mazor from Israel. This marked the culmination of the initial series of the race.

The event also witnessed a presentation on India and the Indian Navy, which was followed by a cultural extravaganza.

The final series of the race will commence on Thursday when the best 27 boats will form the Gold Fleet and the remaining 27 will form the Silver Fleet. The series will continue on Thursday and Friday. Germany joined the competition on day two of the race, taking the total number of participants to 26.