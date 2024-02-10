ADVERTISEMENT

Russia keen to cement ties with Kerala in tourism, education, trade and culture: Ambassador

February 10, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Tiki Rajwi

Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov (right) releasing the logo of Indo- Russian business Forum. Russia ‘s Honorary Consul Ratheesh Nair is also seen:

The Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov on Saturday said his country was interested in cementing ties with Kerala in the fields of tourism, trade, culture and education.

Mr. Alipov said this during a visit to the Russian House here which houses the Honorary Consulate of Russia.

Cooperation between universities in Kerala and Russia will contribute greatly to cementing ties in the field of education, Mr. Alipov said. More cultural activities will be organised in Kerala to popularise contemporary Russian literature and movies, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Alipov noted that the former Soviet Union had opened its fifth cultural centre in Thiruvananthapuram in view of the cultural ties between Russia and Kerala. Kerala is a favourite destination for tourists from Russia. Ayurveda is very popular in Russia, he noted.

During his visit, the Russian Ambassador released the logo of the newly formed organisation ‘South Indian Business Forum with Russia.’

Trade and economic cooperation between two countries have reached an unprecedented level. Russia is one of India’s four main trading partners. However, the growing trade imbalance is a concern, he said. The trade imbalance amounts to about $56 billion in favour of Russia. One of the problems is that businesses in both countries are still not sufficiently aware of each other’s capabilities.

Honorary Consul of Russia and Director, Russian House, Ratheesh C. Nair said the Honorary Consulate will organise meetings of trade representatives from south Indian states and different regions in Russia.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US