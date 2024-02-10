GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Russia keen to cement ties with Kerala in tourism, education, trade and culture: Ambassador

February 10, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Tiki Rajwi
Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov (right) releasing the logo of Indo- Russian business Forum. Russia ‘s Honorary Consul Ratheesh Nair is also seen:

The Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov on Saturday said his country was interested in cementing ties with Kerala in the fields of tourism, trade, culture and education.

Mr. Alipov said this during a visit to the Russian House here which houses the Honorary Consulate of Russia.

Cooperation between universities in Kerala and Russia will contribute greatly to cementing ties in the field of education, Mr. Alipov said. More cultural activities will be organised in Kerala to popularise contemporary Russian literature and movies, he said.

Mr. Alipov noted that the former Soviet Union had opened its fifth cultural centre in Thiruvananthapuram in view of the cultural ties between Russia and Kerala. Kerala is a favourite destination for tourists from Russia. Ayurveda is very popular in Russia, he noted.

During his visit, the Russian Ambassador released the logo of the newly formed organisation ‘South Indian Business Forum with Russia.’

Trade and economic cooperation between two countries have reached an unprecedented level. Russia is one of India’s four main trading partners. However, the growing trade imbalance is a concern, he said. The trade imbalance amounts to about $56 billion in favour of Russia. One of the problems is that businesses in both countries are still not sufficiently aware of each other’s capabilities.

Honorary Consul of Russia and Director, Russian House, Ratheesh C. Nair said the Honorary Consulate will organise meetings of trade representatives from south Indian states and different regions in Russia.

