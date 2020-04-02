Rush testing kits from abroad: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday sought the help of the Centre to rush COVID-19 rapid testing kits from Hong Kong to Kerala.

In a videoconference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other State Chief Ministers, Mr Vijayan said he told the Centre to ensure free movement of freight across State borders. He told the conference that the country should stand united to face the adversity and urged everybody to rise above partisan politics and parochial interests.

Mr. Vijayan drew the attention of the Centre to the situation of lakhs of Keralites in the Gulf. A significant number of them lived in camp-like conditions. The Indian embassies in the Gulf should commandeer space to quarantine and treat them, if necessary. Mr. Modi told the CM that he had conveyed the requirement to Indian embassies and also broached the matter with the heads of States in the region.

Welfare of nurses

Mr. Vijayan urged the Centre to ensure the welfare of Malayali nurses employed there. The Centre has allotted ₹157 crore as disaster relief for Kerala.