Rush for admissions in colleges under Calicut University

‘Even those who scored 100% marks in Class XII may find it difficult to get courses of their choice’

Colleges affiliated to the University of Calicut are witnessing a heavy rush of students for admissions to undergraduate courses this year. Teachers say even those who scored cent per cent marks in Class XII may find it difficult to get courses of their choice.

The pass percentage for Plus Two was 87.94% this time and 48,383 students scored A+ grade in all subjects. There are many who scored 100% marks as well. According to sources, though there are around 90,000 seats available in arts and science colleges in the government, aided and self-financing sectors, the number of applicants could be around 2.5 lakh. August 24 was the last for submitting applications for admissions.

Right now, the merit percentage will exceed 100 if grace marks and others are added to those who have scored above 90% marks. Among science subjects, undergraduate courses in Physics, Chemistry, and Computer Science are some of the most sought after ones. B.Sc. Psychology is in high demand among humanities courses.

Some of the teachers said the government’s decision to increase seats in view of the high demand might not work. “After the increase, the number of seats in Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Commerce courses will go up to the maximum limit of 70. In Bachelor of Science courses, it will reach 55. We will find it difficult to teach in such a congested atmosphere,” said a teacher.

Meanwhile, teachers in the self-financing sector have sought more new generation courses for their colleges as only those in government and aided sector were given them last year. Varughese Mathew, president of the Kerala Unaided Colleges Principals Council, suggested that integrated courses should be introduced in all colleges. “Right now, integrated five-year LLB courses are available in law colleges. Students can directly join them after completing Plus Two and clearing the entrance test. Similarly, integrated five-year M.A. courses should be launched in colleges. It will help those interested in the subject,” he added.