Rush continues at Sabarimala

The Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala continued to witness heavy rush on Wednesday too.

The pilgrims had to wait for a long time on the Saramkuthi path and inside the Valiyanadappanthal to ascend the 18 steps leading to the temple premises.

They had to wait for two to three hours in the queue for offering ghee abhishekom (Neyyabhishekom) to the deity.

The newly opened Prasadom counter at Pampa came as a solace to many a pilgrim as they could avoid a long wait in front of the prasadom counters at Sannidhanam to purchase Appam and Aravana.

‘Peaceful season’

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said he was happy to see peace restored at Sabarimala. Mr Chennithala was talking to reporters during his annual pilgrimage to the temple on Wednesday.

He said the government should convene an all-party meeting to discuss the proposed special legislation exclusively for Sabarimala.

He said setting up a separate board for Sabarimala would affect the financial position of various other temples attached to the Travancore Devaswom Board.

The temple also witnessed Vrishchika Thrikkarthika celebrations on Tuesday evening.

Devotees lighted lamps at the temple precincts and at the lower Tirumuttom immediately after Deeparadhana.

The Central forces and the Kerala Police personnel deployed at the hillock too joined the pilgrims to light the Karthika-vilakkku.