Rural police hold anti-drug seminar in Adivasi village

The Hindu Bureau November 07, 2022 01:46 IST

The Ernakulam Rural police held an Adalat on Sunday to resolve complaints of scheduled tribe community members and also an anti-drug awareness seminar at Kunchippara Adivasi village. It was inaugurated by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar. Around 400 persons from Kunchippara, Thalavechapara, Variyam, Meenkulam, Mappilapaarakudi and Maanikudi attended the programme, the police said in a release.