Rural police dispatch team to Coimbatore over attack on car

Updated - June 18, 2024 10:01 pm IST

Published - June 18, 2024 10:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Three days after an alleged attack on a car headed to Kerala by an armed gang in Coimbatore, the Ernakulam Rural police have dispatched a team of officers to gather more information about the incident.

Among the occupants of the car were residents of Pattimattom. The incident took place in the early hours of June 14. The team has been dispatched to Coimbatore after they lodged a petition with the office of the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural). The police may also assist them with procedures to recover the car which remains in Coimbatore.

Police arrest fifth accused in highway robbery attempt near Coimbatore

Aslam Siddik of Pattimattom and three others were returning from Bengaluru when they came under attack. Videos of the highway attack had since gone viral on social media. The Coimbatore police had arrested several accused in the case.

Meanwhile, the Special Branch of the rural police has launched a departmental inquiry into allegation by the youths that the local police did not pay heed to them when they initially approached them with a complaint, on the grounds that the incident had happened outside their jurisdiction.

