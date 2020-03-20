Rural police crack down on those violating COVID-19 protocol

KOCHI

20 March 2020 22:39 IST

Cases registered against those not following norms

The Ernakulam Rural police have begun cracking down on those who have not reported to the Health Department or other government agencies on their return from abroad as mandated by the protocol set in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. One case each was reported in this regard from Aluva and Perumbavoor.

In the case registered in Aluva, the offender was found to have returned from the U.K. on March 9. As per the prevailing protocol, he should have remained in quarantine for a minimum of 14 days, but was found working at least on three days on March 17, 18 and 19.

After being informed about this, the Aluva police stepped in and registered a case under Section 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Kerala Police Act. The charge entails imprisonment, which may extend to two years, or fine, or with both.

In Perumbavoor, the person was found to have returned from Saudi Arabia on March 9 and had not bothered to report to the Health Department.

The police have asked the public to pass on information about such people who were moving around in violation of the protocol with the police station concerned or the Aluva control room (94979-80500, 0484-2620172). Those placed in quarantine may also contact these numbers for any assistance, from food supply to medical help.

Fake news

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik has warned of stern action against those found spreading fake news with regard to the epidemic. People may tip off information on fake news to the number 94979-76005.