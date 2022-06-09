Rural-AgriTech hackathon kicks off in Kasaragod

Rural Agri-Tech Hackathon, which is aimed to derive technical solutions for the agricultural sector and develop technologies to tap the tourism possibilities of rural India, began in Kasaragod on Thursday.

The hackathon is organised by ICAR-CPCRI and the Kerala Startup Mission. Inaugurating the event, Anitha Karun, Director, ICAR-CPCRI, said the hackathon would take youngsters closer to real-life problems. Among the 102 entries received, 25 were shortlisted, and 19 teams are working for 30 hours to find solutions to problem statements.

The teams are supported by 15 mentors, 12 start-up founders, and 10 scientists from ICAR-CPCRI. The hackathon will conclude on June 10, and the best five teams will make presentations at the inaugural session of the second Rural India Business Conclave on June 11.

The winner will receive a cash prize of ₹50,000 from the Kerala Startup Mission, besides technology mentoring from CPCRI.