ADVERTISEMENT

Rupala reviews progress of work on Vizhinjam port

June 13, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of Fisheries Parshottam Rupala with fishermen during his visit to Thiruvananthapuram on Monday as part of Sagar Parikarma- an initiative of the Central government to resolve the issues of fishermen and other stake holders through various schemes and programmes.

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala visited Vizhinjam on Monday and reviewed the progress of work on the international seaport project as part of the Sagar Parikrama Yatra Phase VII.

Government officials informed the Union Minister that the first ship is expected to dock at Vizjinjam in September this year. Phase I is expected to be completed by May 2024. M. Vincent MLA, Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd managing director Adeela Abdulla were present.

Mr. Rupala also visited the fishing net factory run by Matsyafed and the residential complex for fishermen at Muttathara. He interacted with the fishers and the workers at the net factory.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Phase VII of Sagar Parikrama Yatra, which began at Kasaragod on June 8, concluded in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

The programme was meant to show solidarity with the fishers, fish farmers and related stakeholders, understand their problems and speed up the development of the fisheries sector, a statement said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US