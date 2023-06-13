HamberMenu
Rupala reviews progress of work on Vizhinjam port

June 13, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of Fisheries Parshottam Rupala with fishermen during his visit to Thiruvananthapuram on Monday as part of Sagar Parikarma- an initiative of the Central government to resolve the issues of fishermen and other stake holders through various schemes and programmes.

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala visited Vizhinjam on Monday and reviewed the progress of work on the international seaport project as part of the Sagar Parikrama Yatra Phase VII.

Government officials informed the Union Minister that the first ship is expected to dock at Vizjinjam in September this year. Phase I is expected to be completed by May 2024. M. Vincent MLA, Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd managing director Adeela Abdulla were present.

Mr. Rupala also visited the fishing net factory run by Matsyafed and the residential complex for fishermen at Muttathara. He interacted with the fishers and the workers at the net factory.

Phase VII of Sagar Parikrama Yatra, which began at Kasaragod on June 8, concluded in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

The programme was meant to show solidarity with the fishers, fish farmers and related stakeholders, understand their problems and speed up the development of the fisheries sector, a statement said.

