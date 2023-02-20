ADVERTISEMENT

Runways of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to be closed for maintenance works

February 20, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Runways of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport will be closed for maintenance work for two consecutive days from Wednesday.

A release issued by the airport here on Tuesday said the runway of the airport would remain non–operational as part of maintenance works between 12.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) would be issued in this regard. All runway services of the airport would resume as usual from 4.30 p.m. on these two days, according to an official statement. The flight services during the maintenance period had also been rescheduled, the statement said. Passengers had been requested by the airport to check with their respective airlines on their flight schedules.

According to the airport authorities, as many as six flight services would be fully affected by the maintenance works on Wednesday and four services on Thursday.

