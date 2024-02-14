Runway widening completed at Trivandrum airport

February 14, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The first phase of widening the runway strip at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has been completed, according to a press release from the airport here on Wednesday. The strip on both sides of the runway has been widened from 75 to 110 meters. The width has been increased as part of aviation safety measures, to make the aircraft safer in case of overshooting from the runway during landing and take-off manoeuvres.

The construction was in compliance with the Director General Civil Aviation (DGCA) norms. Along with increased width, grading as per international standards has been ensured on both sides of the runway. The total length of this code E runway is 3,374 meters, and the width is 45 meters. This category of runway can serve Boeing 777/787 Airbus 330/350 and larger aircraft.

The airport team has worked on attaining the non-compliance issue as a fast-track project during the monsoon season and completed it on a record-time schedule, said the release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.