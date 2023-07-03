Running of ‘Take-a-break’ centres to be handed over to Kudumbashree

July 03, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Local Self-Government department has decided to hand over the running and maintenance of the ‘Take-a-break’ public toilet and refreshment centres along Kerala’s highways and other major roads to Kudumbashree.

Currently, local bodies choose contractors for this purpose. However, with some of the existing centres not fulfilling all the purposes for which they were set up, the department has decided to have a more organised arrangement for running the centres.

Currently, 841 ‘Take-a-break’ centres are functioning across the State, while work on 175 others have been completed, with power and water connections remain to be provided. These are expected to be opened by August 15, taking the total number of such centres across the State to 1,000. In addition, the work on 388 more are progressing. By January 1, a total of 1,722 ‘Take-a-break’ centres are expected to be completed.

From 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The centres will now function from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. with the caretakers working in two shifts. Minimum wages will be ensured for the caretakers, who will be trained and provided uniforms. Local bodies will pitch in with funds for this purpose. Many of the centres in operation at present have only toilet facilities. Under the new arrangement, refreshments will be made available at all centres. In places where space is lacking, kiosks will be set up.

The running of the centres where no contractors exist presently will be handed over to Kudumbashree units immediately, while in centres where contractors are present, the responsibility will be transferred to the Kudumbashree on the expiry of the contract. In the cities, the maintenance of the centres will be done through the Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme (AUEGS). The centres that are to be constructed in future will be made differently abled and transgender person-friendly.

Suggestions, ratings

Service audit of all the centres will be carried out on a monthly basis through the Suchitwa Mission. A QR code system will be available at all locations for the public to provide suggestions and ratings as well as to register complaints. The respective local bodies have the responsibility of ensuring that the ‘Take-a-break’ centre in their area get power and water connections.