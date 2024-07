A KSRTC bus caught fire at Guruvayur on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bus was heading for Palakkad from Guruvayur when the incident happened near Mammiyur temple in the afternoon.

Local residents and the Fire and Rescue Services personnel doused the fire.

No one was injured.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.