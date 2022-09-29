Kerala

Running contract: officials complete field inspection of roads in Wayanad

Senior officials of the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation inspecting the Koodothummal-Veliyambam road in Wayanad on Thursday.

Senior officials of the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation inspecting the Koodothummal-Veliyambam road in Wayanad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The comprehensive field-level inspection of maintenance work of roads under the one-year running contract concluded in Wayanad district on Thursday.

Running contract is a project executed by the Public Works department (PWD) to ensure maintenance and upkeep of roads.

The inspection of as many as 16 roads in the district, including maintenance work worth ₹1.67 crore, five projects that began in March and 11 works worth ₹4.81 crores that began in May were conducted by a three-member team of the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation (RBDC) .

The team was led by RBDC Managing Director S. Suhas. The inspection began on Monday as part of the State-level initiative. Reports will be submitted to the government soon.


