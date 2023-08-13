HamberMenu
Running car catches fire

August 13, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A running car caught fire at Kanjirampara in the city on Sunday night.

The car, belonging to Nishad, 37, was gutted in the fire. The cause of the fire is short-circuit as per preliminary assessment.

Nishad, his wife, and child had travelled a short distance from their house at around 9.30 p.m. when they noticed smoke coming from the vehicle. Not long after, they spotted fire in the car. The family got out of the car. Local people tried to douse the fire in vain and informed the Fire and Rescue Services. Senior Fire and Rescue Officer B.V. Jayakumar and his team of Abhilash S.S., Anilkumar P., Sanu M.P., Rahul B., and Justin S.E. reached the spot and doused the fire.

