Rumblings in Kannur

Sports council functionary resigns

Kannur District Sports Council vice president N. Dheeraj Kumar on Saturday submitted his resignation in protest against the ‘denial of the ticket’ to former district secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist) P. Jayarajan to contest in the Assembly polls.

Mr. Kumar, a CPI(M) Chettipeedika branch committee member, announced his resignation as a Facebook page, PJ ARMY, known to be a Facebook account of supporters of Mr. Jayarajan, was flooded with comments against the denial of the ticket to him.

Mr. Jayarajan was quick to distance himself from the Facebook account. On his Facebook page, he said he had nothing to do with the campaign of the PJ ARMY. He also threatened to initiate legal action against those behind the campaign.

Mr. Kumar was subsequently expelled from the party.