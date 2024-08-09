ADVERTISEMENT

Rumbling in Palakkad

Published - August 09, 2024 08:59 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

People at different parts of Palakkad district reportedly heard a rumbling from under the earth on Friday morning. Many thought it was a tremor, but Geology department officials ruled it out.

The rumbling was heard at Alanallur, Edathanattukara, Chalavara, Lakkidi, Ottapalam, Panamanna, Varod, Kothakurssi, Vaniyamkulam, Karalmanna, Ambalappara, and Kannamangalam.

Some people said they noticed a mild vibration in their windows and household equipment. No damage to buildings was reported from anywhere. Revenue officials visited the places from where the rumbling was reported.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US