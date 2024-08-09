Rumbling in Palakkad

People at different parts of Palakkad district reportedly heard a rumbling from under the earth on Friday morning. Many thought it was a tremor, but Geology department officials ruled it out.

The rumbling was heard at Alanallur, Edathanattukara, Chalavara, Lakkidi, Ottapalam, Panamanna, Varod, Kothakurssi, Vaniyamkulam, Karalmanna, Ambalappara, and Kannamangalam.

Some people said they noticed a mild vibration in their windows and household equipment. No damage to buildings was reported from anywhere. Revenue officials visited the places from where the rumbling was reported.