GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rumbling in Palakkad

Published - August 09, 2024 08:59 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

People at different parts of Palakkad district reportedly heard a rumbling from under the earth on Friday morning. Many thought it was a tremor, but Geology department officials ruled it out.

The rumbling was heard at Alanallur, Edathanattukara, Chalavara, Lakkidi, Ottapalam, Panamanna, Varod, Kothakurssi, Vaniyamkulam, Karalmanna, Ambalappara, and Kannamangalam.

Some people said they noticed a mild vibration in their windows and household equipment. No damage to buildings was reported from anywhere. Revenue officials visited the places from where the rumbling was reported.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.