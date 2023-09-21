Ruling LDF protests outside Raj Bhavan in Kerala against Centre's policies, Governor not signing Bills

September 21, 2023 03:21 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala on September 21 protested in front of Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, the official residence of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, against the Centre's policies allegedly hindering development and progress in the State.

The ruling Left front also accused the Governor of not signing certain important Bills passed by the Kerala Assembly several months ago.

LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan said while the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) at the Centre was financially restricting Kerala, Mr. Khan was holding on to several Bills passed by the Assembly after a lot of discussion and debate.

Mr. Jayarajan did not spare the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) either and blamed it for allegedly not supporting development activities initiated by the government in Kerala. He accused the UDF of actively working to obstruct the development in the State.

"The LDF government here has always been working for the welfare of the people in Kerala and its progress. It continued to do so during the last Pinarayi Vijayan administration and the present one. The progress in the State due to the Left government's efforts scares the BJP and the UDF, both of whom have been seen coming together on certain causes. They both have taken the same stand of opposing progress and development in Kerala," he alleged before the hundreds who had turned up for the agitation.

LDF's State leaders and people's representatives from Thiruvananthapuram district also participated in the protest.

Mr. Jayarajan contended that the operation of the Vande Bharat train and the construction of the Vizhinjam sea port in Kerala were all due to the efforts of the LDF government.

He further said that it was for the benefit of the people and the progress of the State that the Legislature passes various Bills, but assent to many of them has been delayed by the Governor.

Mr. Jayarajan questioned Mr. Khan's act of holding on to several Bills – Lok Ayukta Amendment Bill, two different University Laws Amendment Bills and many others – and contended that the same was anti-democratic.

"The Governor's non-signing of certain Bills was according to the BJP-ruled Centre's policies," he alleged. It will not help the public if the Bills are not given assent, he said.