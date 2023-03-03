Ruling front, Opposition call Modi’s prediction of a BJP win in Kerala illusory

March 03, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Political leaders across the aisle have termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will come to power in Kerala soon as illusory.

Mr. Modi had made the prediction while speaking to party workers in New Delhi. He said BJP would prevail in Kerala as it did in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Goa.

He said people in Kerala are watching how the Left and the Congress are engaged in shadowboxing in their State while they were allies elsewhere.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Mr. Modi had aspired for more than what was possible. The people of Kerala were acutely aware of the plight of minorities under BJP rule. Minorities who suffered under the Sangh Parivar agenda in the BJP-ruled States would not tow the Centre’s political line in Kerala.

Some forces have attempted to strike alliances with an eye on minorities. But they have underestimated Kerala’s secular and democratic resilience. Kerala will soon emerge as a secular model for the country, he said.

Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheeshan, Communist Party of India (Marxist) Polit Bureau member M. A. Baby, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader M. K. Muneer and echoed a similar sentiment.