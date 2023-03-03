HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ruling front, Opposition call Modi’s prediction of a BJP win in Kerala illusory

CM Pinarayi Vijayan said Mr. Modi had aspired for more than what was possible.

March 03, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Political leaders across the aisle have termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will come to power in Kerala soon as illusory.

Mr. Modi had made the prediction while speaking to party workers in New Delhi. He said BJP would prevail in Kerala as it did in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Goa.

He said people in Kerala are watching how the Left and the Congress are engaged in shadowboxing in their State while they were allies elsewhere.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Mr. Modi had aspired for more than what was possible. The people of Kerala were acutely aware of the plight of minorities under BJP rule. Minorities who suffered under the Sangh Parivar agenda in the BJP-ruled States would not tow the Centre’s political line in Kerala.

Some forces have attempted to strike alliances with an eye on minorities. But they have underestimated Kerala’s secular and democratic resilience. Kerala will soon emerge as a secular model for the country, he said.

Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheeshan, Communist Party of India (Marxist) Polit Bureau member M. A. Baby, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader M. K. Muneer and echoed a similar sentiment.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.