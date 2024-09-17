Ruling front and Opposition spar over accuracy of Wayanad relief and rescue cost estimation

The ruling front and the Opposition sparred over the accuracy of the State government’s estimation of the expense of the post-Wayanad landslides disaster relief and rescue work, including the interring of unidentified bodies.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the government’s estimate seemed inflated. Such “exaggerated approximations” could undermine the integrity of the relief work and create scepticism among Central government officials responsible for disbursing aid.

He said the government’s figures submitted to the High Court pegged the cost of interring an unidentified body at ₹75,000. “It challenges reason and makes a mockery of the public’s collective intelligence,” Mr Satheesan said.

He said the estimate, which supposedly forecasts the cost of food supplied to volunteers and landslide survivors in relief camps at ₹10 crores, seemed to obfuscate the truth that voluntary organisations, including hotel and catering associations, had provided victuals free for armed forces, police, relief and rescue workers in the disaster zone for days on end.

Mr. Satheesan said the government appeared to have applied no mind in preparing the estimate.

The government had clarified that it had prepared the approximation as per the National Disaster Response Fund norms as a precursor to securing Central aid.

The administration reproduced the figures in response to a suo motu petition initiated by the Kerala High Court.

However, some sections of the media portrayed the estimate as the actual cost incurred by the government. The administration had made the expense forecast as a heads-up to the central government in the immediate aftermath of the disaster. It was not the final cost incurred by the State, the government said.

Meanwhile, several medical professionals took to social media to justify the government’s projected cost for interring unidentified bodies. One expert noted on Facebook that collecting the DNA of bodies and body parts for future identification could cost an estimated ₹25,000 or more.

Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener T P Ramakrishnan said the “misleading” media reports were part of a larger plot to scuttle the Central’s aid for Wayanad.

He said the anti-LDF media had portrayed the initial estimate of the relief and rescue operations cost, submitted by the State to the Central as a heads-up, as the actual expense the administration incurred in the disaster zone.

BJP State president K. Surendran said the government’s estimate cruelly discounted the quantum of relief material and victuals provided free of cost by voluntary organisations at the disaster zone. He dared the government to reveal the amount the Centre had dispersed to aid the State during crises in the past years.