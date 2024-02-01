Ruling front and opposition slam Centre’s interim Budget

February 01, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST

The government and opposition concurred in almost equal measure that the Interim Budget presented by Union Minister For Finance Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on Thursday held little promise for the State, country, youth, farmers or women.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the fiscal plan rode roughshod over Kerala’s demands and interests.

For one, it has no proposal to hike the import levy of latex to save small-scale rubber growers from penury. The budget has bypassed the paddy, coconut, spice and coir sectors.

Mr Vijayan said the interregnum budget remained silent on the demand of States that the Centre desist from unreasonably limiting the borrowing limit of provincial governments. He said the budget circumvented the basic principles of cooperative federalism and sought to centralise fiscal power.

Mr Vijayan said the Centre’s budgetary allocations for health, education, social welfare, rural employment guarantees scheme, scheduled caste, employment generation, women empowerment and scheduled tribe development remained callously unspent.

Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan said the union budget had pushed the well-being of lakhs of ordinary families at the lowest income decile to the bottom of the pile.

He said the fiscal plan disproportionately favoured corporate monopolies and did little to alleviate the woes of common persons trying to put food on the table and make both ends meet.

For one, the Centre has refused to curb inflation by reducing fuel prices despite crude oil costs plummeting globally.

Congress Working Committee member Sashi Tharoor, MP, said the Finance Minister’s Budget statement appeared couched in generalities and lacked substance.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the budget failed to chart the hard economic road ahead and merely celebrated the mirage of a remotely distant and wishful prosperous future.

Left Democratic Front (LDF) convenor E. P. Jayarajan said the budget offered a false narrative of future good times with an eye on the elections. The Central government has shirked responsibility and merely pushed the ball into the court of the next Parliament.

Predictably, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan, struck a different tone. He said States, including Kerala, should be glad that the Centre has announced that it would continue to extend interest-free loans to spur essential infrastructure development.

BJP State president K. Surendran termed Ms Sitharaman’s budget speech visionary and said it charted India’s development and welfare trajectory well into the future.

