Rules are for people’s benefit, says Jaleel

Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel has defended his actions against the backdrop of the mark donation controversy at Mahatma Gandhi University, saying he had not done anything wrong and that rules and regulations are not a hurdle before his “virtuous mind.”

The Minister was at Mukkom on Sunday to open a new building for the B.P. Moideen Seva Mandir, a centre for social service, charity works, and women empowerment.

Mr. Jaleel claimed that what mattered to him above rules and regulations was the misery of the student who had approached him. The Minister said that fingers would have been pointed at him had he not helped that student.

Both individuals and elected representatives should have a humanistic approach towards issues, he said.

“Laws and rules are for the people’s benefit and welfare. If what has happened is a big mistake, and if it is against rules, it is my decision to repeat it as a public activist. I will not change my stand come what may,” Mr. Jaleel said.

Protest

Meanwhile, Youth Congress and Muslim Youth League activists waved black flags at the Minister outside the venue and they were taken into custody. The police strengthened security in the area anticipating trouble.