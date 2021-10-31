Rule curve level fixed by panel not maintained, says Minister

‘Kerala not opposed to giving water to Tamil Nadu’

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, who visited the Mullaperiyar dam along with Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine on Sunday, said the rule curve level for the dam fixed by the Central Water Commission (CWC) had not been maintained.

The upper rule curve level till October 31 was 138 feet and it had not been maintained, he said.

“The Kerala Government is not opposed to giving water to Tamil Nadu for its agricultural purpose, but the safety of the people of Kerala should also be considered,” he said.

Mr. Augustine said that Tamil Nadu was currently releasing 2,974 cusecs (cubic feet per second) from the dam to the Periyar and the water level dipped to 138.85 feet at 9 a.m. More water was released as the water level continued to increase after opening the three spillway shutters.

He said the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam had not been maintained as per the Supreme Court-approved rule curve level and it would be informed to the apex court, He said the Chief Minister and the Revenue Minister were regularly monitoring the situation at Mullaperiyar.

“Even if 7,000 cusecs of water is released into the Periyar, there is no need for concern as the Government had made all safety arrangements,” he said.

The new rule curve level at 139.50 feet will come into effect from November 1.

Mr. Augustine said the Water Resources Department would be allotted with a boat to monitor the situation at Mullaperiyar.

The water level was nearing red alert in the Idukki reservoir on Sunday with 2,398.30 feet. The red alert level on October 31 was 2,398.31 and the upper rule level was 2,399.31. The new rule curve will be applicable in the Idukki reservoir also from November 1. The red alert level will be 2,398.78 and upper rule level at 2,399.78, said a KSEB official.

As the rainfall was relatively poor on the catchment areas of Idukki dam and the inflow was less, the discharge of Mullaperiyar water did not make much of an impact, the official said. In the present situation, the need for opening the shutters of Cheruthoni dam of Idukki reservoir was remote, he said.