Rule barring re-election of Wakf members quashed

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has struck down Rule 58(7) of the Kerala State Wakf Rules, 2019 that bars re-election of those who have been members of the Kerala State Wakf Board for two consecutive terms.

The Bench of Justice A. Hariprasad and Justice T.V. Anilkumar passed the verdict while allowing a petition filed by M.C. Mayin Haji and another member of the board. According to them, the rule had been framed to accommodate supporters of the ruling party and to oust those who opposed the present political dispensation.

The Bench observed that Rule 58(7) could not be regarded as one enacted to carry out the purposes of the Wakf Act, 1995. By no stretch of reasoning, it could be said it fell within the rule-making powers of the State government, conferred under Section 109 of the Act. Neither Clause (iv) nor Clause (xxv) of Section 109(2) of the Act empowered the State to add an additional disqualification to prevent an eligible mutawalli from becoming a member. The court found that the State had exceeded its power when it enacted Rule 58(7).

Ultra vires

The Bench, therefore, declared that Rule 58(7) was ultra vires of the Wakf Act, 1995. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) termed a judgment a ‘big blow to the State government.’ In a statement in Kozhikode, IUML State general secretary K.P.A. Majeed said it was deplorable that the State had introduced new rules against the Central Wakf Act to sabotage the democratic norms for the elections of the Wakf Board.