RUCO to put an end to concerns over reuse of cooking oil in eateries

Hoteliers in Kerala welcome Food Safety department’s initiative

The Food Safety department’s initiative to convert used cooking oil into raw material for producing biofuel may resolve a long-standing problem with serious health consequences.

For years, used cooking oil from hotels and restaurants found its way into the grey market with no mechanism to monitor the purposes for which it was used.

“In a survey we conducted, it was found that reused cooking oil was mostly used by small-time eateries, including ‘thattukadas’ and soap manufacturing units, both of which are harmful to health. The availability of used oil at negligible price enabled small eateries to fix a relatively cheaper selling price for their products. This was one of the reasons why the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India launched RUCO [Repurpose Used Cooking Oil] initiative,” said P.K. John Vijayakumar, Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety, Ernakulam.

Three agencies have been authorised to collect used oil and give it to companies engaged in production of biofuel. A barrel will be placed in all firms having cooking oil as an ingredient, and once it is filled, the companies entrusted with its collection will buy it at ₹40 to ₹60 a litre.

Monitoring committee

The Food Safety department is keeping a close tab on the functioning of the companies and the volume they collect monthly. A State-level committee with members drawn from the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA), Bakes Association Kerala, Food Safety department, and Indian Oil Corporation has also been formed to monitor the programme.

The initiative has the support of KHRA as well, since it is a win-win situation for all. Hotels are now able to make a reasonable income out of what previously was either thrown away as waste or sold at a negligible price. “A proposal to deduct the value of used cooking fuel as discount from the price of cooking fuel for hotels is also being considered. This could prove to be an added incentive,” said G. Jayapal, State president, KHRA.

All hotel operators have been given strict direction to handle used cooking oil as directed by the Food Safety department, which carries out periodic inspections to ensure compliance.

‘No clarity’

Vijesh Vishwanath, State president of Bakes Association Kerala, said while previously, used cooking oil was procured by various aggregators, there was no clarity about the purposes for which it was used. “While some used it as a supplementary cooking fuel, a few millilitres were also used sparingly in deep frying pans. It also found its way to small food operators who used it after cleaning and sifting,” he said.

The Trade Union Centre of India-affiliated Kerala Street Vendors Association did not rule out such a possibility altogether. “It is a matter of survival for roadside eateries, which form the livelihood for thousands of vendors. The court has asked the government to regulate roadside eateries without depriving vendors of their livelihood, so that the licence conditions are complied with,” said T.B. Mini, State president of the association.