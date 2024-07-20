ADVERTISEMENT

Ruckus in Thrissur Corporation council meeting

Published - July 20, 2024 09:14 pm IST - Thrissur

Congress demands Mayor’s resignation and accuses him of colluding with the BJP

The Hindu Bureau

Thrissur Corporation’s Opposition councillors protesting against an alleged stagnation of governance by wearing black gowns during a council meeting on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.K. Najeeb

Congress councillors in the Thrissur Corporation protested against an alleged stagnation of governance during a council meeting on Saturday, wearing black gowns.

Opposition leader Rajan Pallan expressed his concern over the 71-day standstill in the Corporation governance. No council meetings were conducted. People in Thrissur are discontented with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) rule and the Mayor, he said.

The  Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has become a party without any political stand. It is ready for any adjustments to retain the rule, he alleged. The CPI(M) is forced to protect the Mayor, who is maintaining a link with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) through Union Minister Suresh Gopi, he said. Mr. Pallan asked the Mayor, who lost majority, to resign from the post.

Thousands of files have been piled up without getting approval of the council in the Corporation. But the Mayor has listed only 10 agendas for the meeting on Saturday, the Opposition alleged.

District Congress Committe president V.K. Sreekandan alleged that the Thrissur Corporation rule is a total failure.

“The CPI(M) and the Mayor have the total responsibility for the chaos in the Corporation. The CPI(M) should take lead to remove the Mayor, who despite representing the LDF, helped directly and indirectly the BJP candidate in the Lok Sabha election. The Congress will start protest demanding resignation of the Mayor,” he said.

