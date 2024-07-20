GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ruckus in Thrissur Corporation council meeting

Congress demands Mayor’s resignation and accuses him of colluding with the BJP

Published - July 20, 2024 09:14 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Thrissur Corporation’s Opposition councillors protesting against an alleged stagnation of governance by wearing black gowns during a council meeting on Saturday.

Thrissur Corporation’s Opposition councillors protesting against an alleged stagnation of governance by wearing black gowns during a council meeting on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.K. Najeeb

Congress councillors in the Thrissur Corporation protested against an alleged stagnation of governance during a council meeting on Saturday, wearing black gowns.

Opposition leader Rajan Pallan expressed his concern over the 71-day standstill in the Corporation governance. No council meetings were conducted. People in Thrissur are discontented with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) rule and the Mayor, he said.

The  Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has become a party without any political stand. It is ready for any adjustments to retain the rule, he alleged. The CPI(M) is forced to protect the Mayor, who is maintaining a link with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) through Union Minister Suresh Gopi, he said. Mr. Pallan asked the Mayor, who lost majority, to resign from the post.

Thousands of files have been piled up without getting approval of the council in the Corporation. But the Mayor has listed only 10 agendas for the meeting on Saturday, the Opposition alleged.

District Congress Committe president V.K. Sreekandan alleged that the Thrissur Corporation rule is a total failure.

“The CPI(M) and the Mayor have the total responsibility for the chaos in the Corporation. The CPI(M) should take lead to remove the Mayor, who despite representing the LDF, helped directly and indirectly the BJP candidate in the Lok Sabha election. The Congress will start protest demanding resignation of the Mayor,” he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.