Rubber replanting drive at Kodumon plantation

Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar will inaugurate the third-generation rubber replanting drive on the Kodumon estate, owned by the State-run Plantation Corporation of Kerala. An official statement on Monday said the initiative marks a significant milestone in the history of the estate. The Kodumon Rubber Plantation, established in 1959 by clearing the Kodumon mini-forest, has a rich legacy. In November 1962, the Plantation Corporation of Kerala was formed by merging the Kodumon plantation under the Agriculture department and the Kalady Plantation under the Forest department.