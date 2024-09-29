Rubber growers up in arms over move to take over Central Nursery

The rubber growers in the State have risen in protest against a proposed move by the State government to take over the Central Nursery at Mukkada, a facility that has played a vital role in the expansion of rubber plantations across India since the 1960s.

According to official sources, a delegation from the State government recently visited the nursery, which is run by the Rubber Board, as part of a proposal to acquire the land. During the visit, details were collected regarding the current status of the nursery and its land usage. The 20.54-hectare property, located on the forest fringes, is also close to the proposed site for the Sabarimala Greenfield Airport.

Growers argue that the move comes at a time when the rubber plantation sector in Kerala is already struggling with a severe shortage of quality rubber plants. “With the plantation boom in the North East leading to the relocation of several major nursery units from Kerala, it is essential that this nursery remains here to regulate the price of planting materials and ensure the sustainability of rubber cultivation in the State,” said Babu Joseph, General Secretary of the National Consortium of Regional Federations for Rubber Producers Society in India (NCRPS).

He also pointed out that, contrary to claims that the property is underutilised, as many as 5.5 lakh rubber plants were distributed from the nursery in the past year alone.

To bring the issue to the attention of the political leadership, the NCRPS has announced a protest in front of the nursery on October 1. Former Rubber Board chairman P.C. Syriac will inaugurate the protest, with president V.V. Antony presiding over the event. Representatives from all major political parties involved in rubber-growing areas are expected to attend.

The Central Nursery, which serves as the primary hub for mother plants in India’s rubber-growing regions, also serves as the Rubber Board’s national germplasm museum, housing all 67 rubber clones available globally. It is also a centre for research and training, with activities ranging from clone multiplication and disease control to the development of new planting material methodologies, all managed by the Rubber Research Institute of India.

“Around 900 to 1,000 growers visit this nursery each year for guidance on planting materials, bud wood, crown budding, and more,” said an official source, noting the significant role the nursery plays in supporting growers both in person and through online advisory services.

