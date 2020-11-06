Rubber glove factory to come up at Mattannur

KANNUR

06 November 2020 01:33 IST

The venture will protect farmers of Kannur and Kasaragod, says Minister

Minister for Industries E.P. Jayarajan laid the foundation stone for the Rubber Glove Factory of Kannur Natural Rubber Products Limited at Mattannur Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development (KINFRA) Corporation Park on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said with the launch of the rubber-based venture, farmers in Kannur and Kasaragod districts would be protected. He said Mattannur was a place of ​​immense agricultural importance. However, owing to the fall in rubber prices, farmers are facing a gruelling time. The crisis can be addressed to a certain extent by manufacturing and marketing value-added products with rubber as a raw material, he observed.

Mr. Jayarajan said the first phase of the project was aimed at manufacturing and marketing surgical gloves. The Rubber Board has prepared a detailed project report for the purpose.

Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), which is in charge of the project, owns 19% stake in the company, while KINFRA has acquired 25% stake.

The project cost is ₹25 crore, and the construction of the factory will begin soon, he informed.

Keezhallur panchayat president M. Rajan presided over the function which was held at the Velliamparambu KINFRA Industrial Park. James Mathew, MLA; KSIDC special projects director G. Ashoklal, Mattannur Municipal chairperson Anita Venu, vice chairman P. Purushothaman, and district panchayat member K. Mahija were present.